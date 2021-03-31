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Last Years 'Conspiracy Theory' Is Now A Reality!
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51 views • March 31, 2021
From the Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt asks tough questions:
• Why does the Old Normal show no signs of returning, even though the vaccines are finally here?
• Wasn’t the point of masks and social distancing to flatten the curve and slow the spread until the vaccines were ready?
• Why does Dr. Fauci want us to keep wearing masks indefinitely?
• Whatever happened to all those ventilators Donald Trump manufactured by the millions last year? Were they ever used? Where did all the ventilators go?
• New York’s Andy Cuomo introduces a Vaccination Passport app that will allow people to go back to Broadway shows, but wouldn’t it be better to surgically insert microchips to keep us all even safer?
• Is Senator Rand Paul, the libertarian, onto something when he defends vaccination so long as it’s not mandatory? Isn’t that what Operation Warp Speed was all about, to provide the vaccine option so that the country go back to the Old Normal?
• Can Catholic Poland break through the mainstream media propaganda that “patriotism” and “Christianity” in Poland are just codewords for “racism” and “white supremacy”?
The Great Reset: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jRqgDOJ8
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• Why does the Old Normal show no signs of returning, even though the vaccines are finally here?
• Wasn’t the point of masks and social distancing to flatten the curve and slow the spread until the vaccines were ready?
• Why does Dr. Fauci want us to keep wearing masks indefinitely?
• Whatever happened to all those ventilators Donald Trump manufactured by the millions last year? Were they ever used? Where did all the ventilators go?
• New York’s Andy Cuomo introduces a Vaccination Passport app that will allow people to go back to Broadway shows, but wouldn’t it be better to surgically insert microchips to keep us all even safer?
• Is Senator Rand Paul, the libertarian, onto something when he defends vaccination so long as it’s not mandatory? Isn’t that what Operation Warp Speed was all about, to provide the vaccine option so that the country go back to the Old Normal?
• Can Catholic Poland break through the mainstream media propaganda that “patriotism” and “Christianity” in Poland are just codewords for “racism” and “white supremacy”?
The Great Reset: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jRqgDOJ8
Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates
Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today
Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: https://remnant-tv.com/user
Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Shop REMNANT MERCH: https://shop.remnantnewspaper.com/
Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733
Follow Michael Matt on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts
Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3
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