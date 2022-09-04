China’s Biggest Banks Hit by Bad Loan Pressure From Property Crisis

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gkq53be
09/01/2022 According to media reports, the 2022 first-half financial reports of China’s five largest banks, including ICBC, Bank of China, China construction Bank, etc., show the impact of the current real estate crisis on their loan books. All of them reported surges in bad debts and non-performing loans linked to the property sector