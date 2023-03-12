Joe Biden has treated Saudi Arabia ‘extremely badly’ since coming to office

US President Joe Biden has treated Saudi Arabia “extremely badly” since he started his administration, former British commander Richard Kemp says.
Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies.
“That is another consequence of the weakness of the administration in Washington,” Mr Kemp told Sky News Australia.
