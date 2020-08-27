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Dr Harvey Risch MD with Mark Levin on the Safe, Effective Cure Available Now
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51 views • August 27, 2020
Dr Harvey Risch explains that the negative press around hydroxychloroquine is bases on flawed studies, and that the rigorous studies show it is highly effective and safe, and that negative side effects are extrememly rare.
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