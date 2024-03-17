Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spy Cars Tracking You - Beware
channel image
GoneDark
193 Subscribers
222 views
Published Yesterday

Any vehicle built from 2010 on has almost no privacy.  2014 and later went to a whole new level.  Tesla is the worst of any Car OEM.  Best solution is to drive an older model.  Your smart phone spies on you always.  Once connected to the Smart Car it is over.  Onstar Ready!.

Keywords
sciencecell phonespersonal informationprivacytechnologyelectronicscarsbluetoothautomobilesdata collectionmobilitydata sharing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket