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Is the Sun About to Set on Dr. Anthony Fauci and His Career of Chronic and Compulsive Lies?
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60 views • April 15, 2021
This is a 45 minute video that took three hours to upload here so if you missed it in the feed here is the link. Thank you. Mark @ GlobalAgenda Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/22020c94-8762-4f34-8093-1fb57094452c
https://www.brighteon.com/22020c94-8762-4f34-8093-1fb57094452c
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