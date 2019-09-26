© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World War Two and US Industrial Production | How military production gave the US an advantage in WW2
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • September 26, 2019
The morning of December 7th, 1941 saw Pearl Harbor awake to a Japanese surprise attack meant to remove the USA from WWII before this "sleeping giant awoke". What did Japan see in this isolationist nation that caused them such fear?
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#tomorrowsworldViewpoint, #ww2, #usa
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#tomorrowsworldViewpoint, #ww2, #usa
Keywords
current eventspoliticswarwwiiwarshipsindustrysteeltomorrows world viewpointviewpointconflicttomorrows worldsecond world warunited states of americaproductionworld war twous industryus industry ww2american industry ww2us ww2american war production ww2ww2 war productionworld war 2 industrial productionww2 ship productionus ship production ww2world war 2 ship production
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.