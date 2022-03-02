IS UKRAINE ACTUALLY A US/RUSSIA PROXY WAR?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Despite assuring Americans last night that no troops would be sent to fight in Ukraine, President Biden assured the country that it would stand by its NATO allies. Many argue that this is a good argument against Ukraine's NATO membership in the first place - as then the US would be obligated to fight. What other moves might the US/EU make? No-fly zone? More weapons? Total oil embargo?