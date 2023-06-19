Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DEATH SHOT
154 views
channel image
SALVATORIO
Published a day ago |

DEATH SHOT 

Death shot

Heart attacks blood clots

You get the jab Down you drop

Young people dyin' around the clock

Death comes suddenly ready or not


People collapsing right before your eyes

Falling on the floor they flail and writhe

Athletes at play crumble and die

But all I hear are lies lies lies lies lies


Emergency use authorization

For mass murder innoculations

Media psychosis indoctrination

It's  a bio weapon it's not a  vaccination


It's a death shot

Heart attacks blood clots

You get the jab Down you drop

Young people dyin' around the clock

Death comes suddenly ready or not


Myocarditis in the gene serum spell

Toxic spike protein from the shot itself

Immune system attacks it's own cells

Worse than viral infection it's the jab from hell

It's a death shot

Heart attacks blood clots

You get the jab Down you drop

Young people dyin' around the clock

Death comes suddenly ready or not


Graphene oxide in your veins

Nanotechnology changes your DNA

The DARPA time bomb planned for decades

Population reduction by Fauci and Gates


To make big bucks big pharma did concoct

For the world economic forum's  sinister plot

An injection to make us all soulless bots

Hackable humans programmed by the lot


By the death shot

Heart attacks blood clots

You get the jab Down you drop

Young people dyin' around the clock

Death comes suddenly ready or not


Banned nationwide all true information

Fake statistic booster propagation

Medical dictatorship implementation

The CDC and world hell organization


Safe and effective this shot is not

Mandated on us by the CDC docs

Givin' it to little lids even tiny tots

When will it end ? Who will stop?


The death shot

Heart attacks blood clots

You get the jab Down you drop

Young people dyin' around the clock

Death comes suddenly ready or not


Death shot !

Death shot !

Death shot !

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023
















Keywords
big pharmacdcvaccinationvaccinewhomandatesgatesfaucigene therapycovid 19the jabsudden death syndrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket