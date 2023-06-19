DEATH SHOT
Death shot
Heart attacks blood clots
You get the jab Down you drop
Young people dyin' around the clock
Death comes suddenly ready or not
People collapsing right before your eyes
Falling on the floor they flail and writhe
Athletes at play crumble and die
But all I hear are lies lies lies lies lies
Emergency use authorization
For mass murder innoculations
Media psychosis indoctrination
It's a bio weapon it's not a vaccination
It's a death shot
Heart attacks blood clots
You get the jab Down you drop
Young people dyin' around the clock
Death comes suddenly ready or not
Myocarditis in the gene serum spell
Toxic spike protein from the shot itself
Immune system attacks it's own cells
Worse than viral infection it's the jab from hell
It's a death shot
Heart attacks blood clots
You get the jab Down you drop
Young people dyin' around the clock
Death comes suddenly ready or not
Graphene oxide in your veins
Nanotechnology changes your DNA
The DARPA time bomb planned for decades
Population reduction by Fauci and Gates
To make big bucks big pharma did concoct
For the world economic forum's sinister plot
An injection to make us all soulless bots
Hackable humans programmed by the lot
By the death shot
Heart attacks blood clots
You get the jab Down you drop
Young people dyin' around the clock
Death comes suddenly ready or not
Banned nationwide all true information
Fake statistic booster propagation
Medical dictatorship implementation
The CDC and world hell organization
Safe and effective this shot is not
Mandated on us by the CDC docs
Givin' it to little lids even tiny tots
When will it end ? Who will stop?
The death shot
Heart attacks blood clots
You get the jab Down you drop
Young people dyin' around the clock
Death comes suddenly ready or not
Death shot !
Death shot !
Death shot !
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023
