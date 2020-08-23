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"SIX MILLION JEWS” (1915-1938) - TRANS22 (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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136 views • August 23, 2020
This video breaks down 10 articles in which the 6,000,000 tortured, starved, dead or dying Jews and/or the holocaust was mentioned in the years from 1915-1938. Before the HOLOHOAX and up to 2 decades before Adolf Hitler came to power!
Unfortunately these aren't a couple innocent mistakes, or confused individuals. This is a carefully and deliberately organized crime. These are lies upon lies upon lies. Thousands of powerful individuals and numerous powerful organizations have fabricated and perpetuated this lie for decades. This shows you that Jews have owned Mainstream Media News (MSM) and it has been FAKE a lot longer than most of you ever realized.
PLEASE DO NOT IGNORE THIS, please speak up! Do the right thing, share with everyone you possibly can! Organized Jewry is working day and night to censor and completely destroy this information, ask yourself why. Download and share this with as many people as you can if you stand for justice and if you stand for truth! It is on US to stop the lies, expose the liars and bring justice to those who have committed the greatest crimes against humanity!
I found some of the articles for you to see for yourself! This is a prime example of why you should revisit the holocaust fairytale.
- New York Times, June 11th, 1900 (33 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Zionists’ Mass Meeting - Rabbi Wise’s Address:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1900/06/11/102599042.pdf
- The Sun New York, June 6th 1915 (18 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Horrors Worse Than Kishineff Charged Against Russia To-day:
https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/lccn/sn83030272/1915-06-06/ed-1/seq-49/
- New York Times, October 18th 1918 (15 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
$1,000,000,000 FUND TO REBUILD JEWRY: Six Million Souls:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1918/10/18/97034297.pdf
- New York Times, September 8th 1919 (14 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Ukrainian Jews Aim to Stop Pograms:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1919/09/08/96331757.pdf
- New York Times, November 12th 1919 (14 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Tells Sad Plight of Jews:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1919/11/12/98293172.pdf
- Atlanta Constitution, February 23rd 1920 (13 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
$50,000 Raised in City to Save Suffering Jews:
https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/26934304/
- New York Times, May 7th 1920 (13 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
JEWISH WAR AID GETS $100,000:
https://www.nytimes.com/1920/05/07/archives/jewish-war-aid-gets-100000-gift-nathan-straus-tells-sympathy-for.html
- New York Times, July 20th 1921 (12 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Begs America Save 6,000,000 in Russia:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1921/07/20/109814455.pdf
- Montreal Gazette, December 29th 1931 (2 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Six Million Jews Face Starvation:
http://exposing-the-holocaust-hoax-archive.blogspot.com/2015/01/1931-montreal-gazette-new-york-rabbi.html
- New York Times, May 31st 1936
Americans Appeal For Jewish Refuge
http://www.nytimes.com/learning/teachers/archival/19360531petition.pdf
- New York Times, February 23rd 1938
Jewish Teachers Chided By Isaacs
https://valjean72.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/1938-02-23-jewish-teachers-chided-by-isaacs.pdf
Also, please see:
TWO HUNDRED “SIX MILLION JEWS” ALLEGATIONS FROM 1900-1945
https://worldpeace365.wordpress.com/2017/11/26/two-hundred-six-million-jews-allegations-from-1900-1945-2/
Holocaust: A JEWISH SACRIFICIAL OFFERING:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1103928978413740032?referrer=RiseUpGoyim
Why the Holocaust Denial?:
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/08/why-the-holocaust-denial/
International Red Cross EXPOSES ‘Holocaust’ Hoax:
http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/06/red-cross-expose-judaic-holocaust-hoax/
More Information:
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/
http://www.holocausthandbooks.com/
https://barnesreview.org (best collection of the most censored books in the world)
http://www.nazigassings.com
http://www.holohoax101.org/
http://www.codoh.com
http://inconvenienthistory.com/
http://germarrudolf.com/en/welcome-to-my-world/
http://www.barnesreview.org
http://www.vho.org
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Unfortunately these aren't a couple innocent mistakes, or confused individuals. This is a carefully and deliberately organized crime. These are lies upon lies upon lies. Thousands of powerful individuals and numerous powerful organizations have fabricated and perpetuated this lie for decades. This shows you that Jews have owned Mainstream Media News (MSM) and it has been FAKE a lot longer than most of you ever realized.
PLEASE DO NOT IGNORE THIS, please speak up! Do the right thing, share with everyone you possibly can! Organized Jewry is working day and night to censor and completely destroy this information, ask yourself why. Download and share this with as many people as you can if you stand for justice and if you stand for truth! It is on US to stop the lies, expose the liars and bring justice to those who have committed the greatest crimes against humanity!
I found some of the articles for you to see for yourself! This is a prime example of why you should revisit the holocaust fairytale.
- New York Times, June 11th, 1900 (33 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Zionists’ Mass Meeting - Rabbi Wise’s Address:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1900/06/11/102599042.pdf
- The Sun New York, June 6th 1915 (18 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Horrors Worse Than Kishineff Charged Against Russia To-day:
https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/lccn/sn83030272/1915-06-06/ed-1/seq-49/
- New York Times, October 18th 1918 (15 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
$1,000,000,000 FUND TO REBUILD JEWRY: Six Million Souls:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1918/10/18/97034297.pdf
- New York Times, September 8th 1919 (14 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Ukrainian Jews Aim to Stop Pograms:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1919/09/08/96331757.pdf
- New York Times, November 12th 1919 (14 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Tells Sad Plight of Jews:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1919/11/12/98293172.pdf
- Atlanta Constitution, February 23rd 1920 (13 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
$50,000 Raised in City to Save Suffering Jews:
https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/26934304/
- New York Times, May 7th 1920 (13 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
JEWISH WAR AID GETS $100,000:
https://www.nytimes.com/1920/05/07/archives/jewish-war-aid-gets-100000-gift-nathan-straus-tells-sympathy-for.html
- New York Times, July 20th 1921 (12 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Begs America Save 6,000,000 in Russia:
https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1921/07/20/109814455.pdf
- Montreal Gazette, December 29th 1931 (2 years before Adolf Hitler came to power)
Six Million Jews Face Starvation:
http://exposing-the-holocaust-hoax-archive.blogspot.com/2015/01/1931-montreal-gazette-new-york-rabbi.html
- New York Times, May 31st 1936
Americans Appeal For Jewish Refuge
http://www.nytimes.com/learning/teachers/archival/19360531petition.pdf
- New York Times, February 23rd 1938
Jewish Teachers Chided By Isaacs
https://valjean72.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/1938-02-23-jewish-teachers-chided-by-isaacs.pdf
Also, please see:
TWO HUNDRED “SIX MILLION JEWS” ALLEGATIONS FROM 1900-1945
https://worldpeace365.wordpress.com/2017/11/26/two-hundred-six-million-jews-allegations-from-1900-1945-2/
Holocaust: A JEWISH SACRIFICIAL OFFERING:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1103928978413740032?referrer=RiseUpGoyim
Why the Holocaust Denial?:
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/08/why-the-holocaust-denial/
International Red Cross EXPOSES ‘Holocaust’ Hoax:
http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/06/red-cross-expose-judaic-holocaust-hoax/
More Information:
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/
http://www.holocausthandbooks.com/
https://barnesreview.org (best collection of the most censored books in the world)
http://www.nazigassings.com
http://www.holohoax101.org/
http://www.codoh.com
http://inconvenienthistory.com/
http://germarrudolf.com/en/welcome-to-my-world/
http://www.barnesreview.org
http://www.vho.org
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
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