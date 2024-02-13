Inside a Navy SEAL's Mind 🎙️ Lifehacking Interview with 🇺🇸 Navy SEALs Commander Mark Divine

In this episode, I'm joined by a 20-year veteran of the US Navy SEALs, Commander Mark Divine. Mark operates SEALFIT, a firm that physically and psychologically prepares Special Forces candidates with a 100% placement rate. We discuss everything from Hell Week and gamifying situational awareness to mediation and preparing to hike Machu Pichu.





6:00 Introducing Commander Mark Divine

8:35 Hell Week

15:30 Training "grit" and mental toughness

21:17 Insights on "lifehacking"

26:20 Expanding awareness of personal capacity

31:31 Mental training as a social activity

35:10 Preparing for a daunting physical challenge

42:40 Training attentional control

48:18 Meditation and "warrior yoga"

53:15 Lifehacking situational awareness

1:03:35 Insights on "relaxing smart"

1:10:00 About SEALFIT and Unbeatable Mind

1:21:00 Why there were so few Navy SEAL casualties in the Vietnam War





Read 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/556-mark-divine

🔗 Connect with Commander Mark Divine

https://sealfit.com/

https://twitter.com/MarkDivine





