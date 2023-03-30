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Dr. Jane Ruby
March 30, 2023
Dr Jane discusses the nature of this information war and how it' so obscure to people, she defines controlled opposition and chaos agents and don't miss the Ask Dr. Jane portion of the show. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you're about to enter Truth in Medicine.
Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)
FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)
Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/
My direct mail address to my office, for checks to my legal defense fund, if you are not comfortable with online donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2feteu-survive-the-information-war.html