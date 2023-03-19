Create New Account
alltheworldsastage
Published Yesterday |

3yrs Ago NYC Goes Into LOCKDOWN Wall Street - City Hall Area Footage 3-19-20 6pm

ActionKidhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1OSKfbvvzg


NYC State of Emergency : Wall Street & City Hall Area (March 19, 2020)


I ride my bicycle in Manhattan's Civic Center and Financial District during the NYC State of Emergency.


Filmed March 19, 2020 around 6:00 PM


https://www.news10.com/news/covid-one-year-later-march-13-23-2020-timeline/

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskscoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetdancingnursescovidmandatesvaccinemandatesneverforgettiktoknursesnoamnestythenewnormal

