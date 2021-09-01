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Lamb of God - Laid to Rest, WITH GUNS
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20 views • September 01, 2021
This is my first "Gun Cover" from 2 years ago. I since have made 100 more with an ever growing arsenal. I am already on the major platforms but am starting to branch out.
Gun Drummer, Lamb of God, Laid to Rest, Heavy Metal, Drums, Firearms, Guns
Gun Drummer, Lamb of God, Laid to Rest, Heavy Metal, Drums, Firearms, Guns
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