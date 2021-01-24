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Trump Won't Save You
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413 views • January 24, 2021
Donald Trump may be better than any alternative, but he will not do what has to be done. He hasn’t even done the easy things, much less the hard things. Jared Taylor explains where that leaves us.
First posted on YouTube on March 28, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on March 28, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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