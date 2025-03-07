BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rapture Type # 6 of 40, Daniel In The Lion's Den
Meat in Due Season
Meat in Due Season
19 views • 1 month ago

Another important type of the rapture.  Daniel ordered not to pray to pray to his God for 30 days.  This represents the 30 days between the coming of the AC and the rapture.  Daniel being put into the lions den by the government.  Daniel taken out at the break of day, is a type of the rapture at the beginning of the 7th millennium, or the Day of YaHUH.

Keywords
biblesalvationchristianrapturerevelationyahushadanielthe new covenanthanukahfeast daysyahuh
