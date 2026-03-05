BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Qatar downs Tehran's su-24 fighter jets…Iran's response was immediate and brutal
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10180 followers
6
703 views • 22 hours ago

While the world was focused on the chaos in Tehran and the empty boasts from Washington, Iranian Aerospace Forces launched a calculated two-pronged assault that lit up the night sky. According to confirmed operational details emerging from Doha, two Iranian SU-24 Fencer fighter jets, likely operating from a southern Iranian airbase, were picked up on radar as they banked low over the Gulf's international airspace. The flight path suggests these were not merely show-of-force flybys; their trajectory was consistent with a strike mission targeting critical Qatari infrastructure—specifically, the liquefied natural gas facilities at Ras Laffan and the Mesaieed industrial area, which have been the lifeblood of Qatar’s economy and, by extension, a major supplier to Western markets. The Qatari Air Force, scrambling two Eurofighter Typhoons on quick reaction alert, engaged these bombers using the advanced Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, a weapon system that is frankly overkill for a slow-moving 1970s-vintage bomber. The kill probability was absolute, and the Iranian airframes plummeted into the waters somewhere over the sea, marking the first downing of Iranian fixed-wing aircraft in this escalation. But here is where the story twists violently: while Qatar’s Ministry of Defence was feeding figures to Bloomberg and Reuters about their successful interceptions, they failed to mention that their own backyard was about to get scorched. They shot down the planes, sure. But they missed the point entirely.

Mirrored - Open Minded Thinker

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranqatarsu-24 fighter jets
