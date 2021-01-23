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The Covid Vaccine Lottery: What Side Effects Will You Get?
Objective: Health
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563 views • January 23, 2021
So far (at the time of writing) there have been 33 deaths in Norway related to the Covid vaccine. Experts are saying this isn't a big deal. And neither is the mysterious blood disorder a perfectly healthy Miami doctor died from two weeks after getting the Covid vaccine. Same with a nurse in Portugal (dead), a personal service worker in Canada (severe anaphylaxis), another doctor in Boston (serious allergic reaction) or the 100+ Israelis who all contracted Covid after getting the vaccine. This is all fine.

On this episode of Objective:Health we run through these and more reports of what seems to be happening to people when they're getting the different types of Covid vaccinations. Common, rare, deadly, crippling or mild - what's the real deal with the reactions being reported in the press? How safe are these shots? Join us for another scintillating discussion!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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healthvaccinescurrent eventshealth newscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy