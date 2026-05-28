You are a Life Giver | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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God chooses the weak and breathes His Zoe life into you. With His life in you, you become the light that shines in darkness and the power that multiplies His kingdom on earth. You are one with Him—your life leads, transforms, and fulfills His dream for you as you spread life to others, turning what seems dead into life. Watch now to discover how to live in His life and live it out through you.
You are a Life Giver
Prophetic Time | 23 March 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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