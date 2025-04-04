Omaha’s 2025 Primary Election: A Parade of Fools Marches Toward May

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omaha’s 2025 primary election, with a dismal 25% turnout, locked in Jean Stothert and John Ewing for a May 13 face-off. The mayoral race reeks of incompetence, with Stothert’s cronyism battling Ewing’s calculated charm. City council hopefuls are equally clueless, while the $459 million streetcar project mocks crumbling streets. Sanctuary policies and weak voter ID laws invite fraud, boosted by mail-in ballots and a growing Hispanic/Latino bloc. Most residents don’t care, leaving the city to stumble toward ruin. This isn’t leadership—it’s a contest of who can fleece Omaha fastest while the oblivious clap alon
