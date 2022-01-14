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Why is the White House Putting Up A New Wall: Is There Something Wicked This Way Come?
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210 views • January 14, 2022
Washington Vlogger @NancyDrew discovered on January 10th that the White House has started to erect a new wall on the perimeter ground of the 'Peoples Palace' and no one has asked why these new security measures have gone up around the White House. Is there something coming down over the horizon that made the need to facilitate in the securing of the White House?
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You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
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TikTok
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My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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