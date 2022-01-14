BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why is the White House Putting Up A New Wall: Is There Something Wicked This Way Come?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
210 views • January 14, 2022
Washington Vlogger @NancyDrew discovered on January 10th that the White House has started to erect a new wall on the perimeter ground of the 'Peoples Palace' and no one has asked why these new security measures have gone up around the White House. Is there something coming down over the horizon that made the need to facilitate in the securing of the White House?


You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

Please follow me on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en

My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
thewhitehousethewallwhitehousewall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Coco Somers
Ukraine is facing a five-dimensional crisis &#8211; a national suicide

Ukraine is facing a five-dimensional crisis – a national suicide

Lance D Johnson
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
Saudi warplanes unleashed 52 strikes on Yemen in one day, as energy infrastructure hangs in the balance 

Saudi warplanes unleashed 52 strikes on Yemen in one day, as energy infrastructure hangs in the balance 

Lance D Johnson
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy