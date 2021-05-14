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My First YouTube Performance
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10 views • May 14, 2021
This is me singing the 1980 song "You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling" sang by Hall & Oates (Daryl Hall & John Oates) and written by Cynthia Weil, Barry Mann, Phil Spector. Please Do Not be harsh on me. Its a terrible rendition obviously. I may have made errors in my lyrics. The background is dark. So be nice. I just want to learn and practice making YouTube videos.
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