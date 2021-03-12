Our updated page listing of videos with links. Can you help us publish to more platforms?

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31 views • March 12, 2021
Find our video collection listed and linked here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time "
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon: (probably broken, but there it is)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time "
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon: (probably broken, but there it is)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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