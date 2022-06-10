Deep State Division | Patriot Streetfighter

They are keeping us DIVIDED!





The present-day two-party system is unsustainable. They keep us fighting each other so that we won’t see through to the bigger problem.





War is the prognosis of our disease. They are trying to harm us and keep us at bay but knowing and spreading the truth they are starting to lose the battle.

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