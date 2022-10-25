WI State Rep. Dave Murphy on Getting Back to Constitutional Government

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Wisconsin State Representative Dave Murphy (R-Greenville) sits down with The New American’s Christian Gomez to discuss his views on election integrity, sound constitutional money, abortion, adding the Covid-19 shot to the CDC’s vaccine schedule, Article V convention, and communist Chinese influence in the state.