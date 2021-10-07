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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Pt 14: Is NYC The Revelation 18 "Babylon"? La Palma!
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 14: Is NYC The Revelation 18 "Babylon"? La Palma/MegaTsunami Update, and More!

This video was originally produced and published in October, 2021. First, Doug mentions how to find him on Rumble. Then, he shows a side-by-side comparison of the original Joe Biden from 2008 and this current one – which are clearly two different people. Make up your own mind, but to Doug, it seems obvious the current “president” is just an actor (or more than one). Next, we have a look at what’s happening at La Palma island in the eastern Atlantic and what could potentially happen if a large chunk of it were to fall off into the ocean – as some scientific papers suggest it could, which would most likely generate a tsunami wave that could impact the east coast of the U.S. Doug discusses some good sources of information and things you can do if you live on the east coast. From there, we have a look at Revelation 18 and ask the question is the millstone that is mentioned in Rev. 18:21 the island of La Palma that could potentially be a tool of God’s judgement against the Babylon mentioned in Rev. 18? Which Doug firmly believes is NYC. Fascinating connections are made in the physical and spiritual, and Doug even unearths a podcast/recording from 2013 from a pastor who has had dreams and visions about NYC being Babylon and therefore the coming judgement of God – with huge waves and fire. This video has some great info in it, particularly if you’re a New Yorker, live along the east coast, or are interested in bible prophecy.

PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com

Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)

References:

https://rumble.com/user/diamondisc

Dutchsinse - 9/19/2021 - ALERT - La Palma Volcano Erupts - East Coast USA large Tsunami Possibility - https://youtu.be/eZnIUMAJtBo

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/lapalma/sep2021seismic-crisis/current-activity.html

Facebook Group mentioned - LaPalma Volcano Updates & Discussion Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/2943710579204361

"Cumbre Vieja Volcano - Potential collapse and tsunami at La Palma, Canary Islands" - https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aku-IsIoYig4yGrPTp6Ym3Py4i5v

"Oceanic propagation of a potential tsunami from the La Palma Island" - https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aku-IsIoYig4yHRcERZbCc6lJmNw

LIVE: Lava pours out from the volcano on Spain's La Palma island - https://youtu.be/z3tHfkG_N94

https://biblehub.com/revelation/

The Two Preachers - "WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED ????? PART 27" - https://youtu.be/9-A3OVFY7q0

The Two Preachers - "WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED ????? PART 25" - https://youtu.be/mfzsVibVjLQ

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millstone

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millstone_Nuclear_Power_Plant

Greg Lancaster podcast - https://subsplash.com/vfntvmedia/lb/mi/+741450e?fbclid=IwAR3i-tg_9ZHSHW78yTMoIkm4Pt2rc7x6n9rt9FroJWLfoF4mSY6m3f_ZJl4

Greg Lancaster - "Tidal Waves, Surge, Undertow and the Coming Glory" article - https://greglancaster.org/2021/05/tidal-wave-coming-glory.html

https://summit.news/2021/09/28/video-ny-governor-says-unvaxxed-health-workers-will-be-fired-replaced-with-national-guard-soldiers/

https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/presspacs/2021/acs-presspac-september-22-2021/microneedle-patch-delivers-covid-19-dna-vaccine-doesnt-require-cold-storage.html

The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org

The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im

Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com

"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu

Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch

"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf

The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report

**Announcing a new place to find my "Take It To The Lord In Prayer - End Times Dates" videos.**

THE TRUTH HUNTERS APP

https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows

https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows/ms/+mbt44mn

iOS download:

https://itunes.apple.com//app/id1489908959?mt=8&;uo=4

Android download:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR&;referrer=utm_source%3Dsubsplash%26utm_content%3DeyJoYW5kbGVyIjoiYXBwIiwiYXBwa2V5IjoiMzVOU1pSIn0=

Amazon download:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/mas/dl/android?p=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR

Roku download:

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/575601
Keywords
biblegodjesusanthony patchdoug diamondthe diamond reporttsunamiend timesrevelation2028 endend times propheciesreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelationdutchsinseend times datesla palmahal turner
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