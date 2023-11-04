Mid-Autumn RV Life in Salmon Idaho, a place worth visiting...
Published Yesterday
https://rvacrossamerica.net/salmon
Salmon, Idaho - fully equipped and REMOTE. The nearest town of any size is about 140 miles, and I got to enjoy 5 days in this community. Williams Lake, Sharkey Hot Springs, EARLY SNOW, and some good eats.
Join me in a visit to Salmon, Idaho This is the first of THREE videos on my post HERE: https://rvacrossamerica.net/salmon
rv liferv travelsalmon idahowilliams lakesharkey hot springsearly snow
