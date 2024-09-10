It was confirmed on September 10, 2024 that Vodyanoe, northeast of Ugledar, has been captured by Russian forces. The stronghold of Ugledar in the Donetsk region has held out for almost 2 years, but Ukrainian forces appear to be saying goodbye soon! Russian soldiers raised the flag of the Russian Federation in Vodyanoe and asserted military control over the settlement, which was liberated 3.5 kilometers wide and 1.12 kilometers deep, cutting off Ukrainian logistics towards Ugledar. Further in the background are two more mining complexes to Ugledar, the Yuzhno-Donbasskaya-1 coal mine has been taken over by Russia, number 2 still belongs to the Zelensky regime. Aviation and Tankers of the "Vostok" Group of the Russian Armed Forces, began a massive attack on Ukrainian positions at the Yuzhno-Donbasskaya-3 mine, west of Vodyanoe. This destroyed the Ukrainian positions at the top of the mine, about 30 enemy soldiers were destroyed along with their equipment. Here, the Ukrainian forces were so demoralized by the attack that about half of them were killed.

The Ukrainians could not withstand the onslaught and surrendered to the Russians. The work was carried out by marines as part of armored groups on BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, managing to capture several of their strongholds and disrupt the supply routes of the Ukrainian garrison, which was increasingly squeezed in Ugledar. Before attacking enemy positions, the marines, as a rule, distributed leaflets with offers to surrender, and instructions on how to do it. Surveillance footage showed that two Ukrainian servicemen decided to lay down their arms, amid fears of breaking supply lines in their sector of the front. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on September 9.

At least several settlements fell to the Russians in the former Ukrainian Donetsk. Like the previously fortified Avdeevka, it held out for a long time. And no doubt the collapse of the trapped Ugledar will follow! As the cities fell one by one, the Ukrainians unleashed a desperate barrage of drone strikes on Russian cities. Two Ukrainian servicemen who voluntarily surrendered near Ugledar, told at length how bad the service of their commanders in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was.

