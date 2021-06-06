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Fauci is a self-serving bureaucrat | Carl Higbie
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50 views • June 06, 2021
Carl Higbie recaps the revelations in the emails of Dr. Anthony Fauci about China and the Wuhan Institute of Virology that surfaced in the media - Via Newsmax's 'Saturday Report.'
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