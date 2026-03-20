High lonesome sound, acoustic guitar, mandolin, steady walking bass, soulful and weary

[Intro]

[Acoustic guitar strumming, slow mandolin trill]



[Verse 1]

It’s late in the evening, she’s picking out a gown

Brushing back the silver as the sun is going down

She turns and she asks me, "Is the dress looking right?"

And I say, "Honey, you look wonderful tonight"



[Chorus]

[Mandolin swell, vocal harmony]

Oh, the love light is shining, deep in your eyes

The wonder of it all is a sweet, slow surprise

I tell you I love you, as I turn out the light

My darling, you were wonderful tonight



[Verse 2]

We walk in the party, and the room starts to stare

At the way that the shadows play soft in her hair

She leans in to whisper, "Do you feel all right?"

And I say, "Lord, I feel wonderful tonight"



[Bridge]

[Fast banjo picking solo, shifting to a minor key]

I’m a lucky man living, on a long, winding road

With a heart that is heavy from a life-weary load

But you’re the one constant, the stars in the sky

The reason I’m walking with my head held high



[Outro]

[Slow guitar fade]

Wonderful tonight...

Yeah, you’re wonderful tonight.

[End]

