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High lonesome sound, acoustic guitar, mandolin, steady walking bass, soulful and weary
[Intro]
[Acoustic guitar strumming, slow mandolin trill]
[Verse 1]
It’s late in the evening, she’s picking out a gown
Brushing back the silver as the sun is going down
She turns and she asks me, "Is the dress looking right?"
And I say, "Honey, you look wonderful tonight"
[Chorus]
[Mandolin swell, vocal harmony]
Oh, the love light is shining, deep in your eyes
The wonder of it all is a sweet, slow surprise
I tell you I love you, as I turn out the light
My darling, you were wonderful tonight
[Verse 2]
We walk in the party, and the room starts to stare
At the way that the shadows play soft in her hair
She leans in to whisper, "Do you feel all right?"
And I say, "Lord, I feel wonderful tonight"
[Bridge]
[Fast banjo picking solo, shifting to a minor key]
I’m a lucky man living, on a long, winding road
With a heart that is heavy from a life-weary load
But you’re the one constant, the stars in the sky
The reason I’m walking with my head held high
[Outro]
[Slow guitar fade]
Wonderful tonight...
Yeah, you’re wonderful tonight.
[End]