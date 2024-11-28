BREAKING: WEST TO GIVE UKRAINE NUKES! - US & Europe Call For Nukes To Be Used Against Russia

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of US and European officials calling for Ukraine to be given nuclear weapons to be used against Russia as Russia acknowledges they're now officially at war with the west.

In the past week, things have escalated dramatically between Russia and the west as the UK, France & the United States gave Ukraine long range missiles which broke the Russian red line and was used to strike inner targets in Russia.

Russia responded with a large ballistic missile attack on Ukraine.

Despite every single warning, the US and European governments continue to risk the lives of hundreds of millions of people by poking the bear even more, now calling for nukes to be used against Russia.

Regardless of whether you believe in nukes or not, it's the precedent that matters here. The precedent is to cause a global conflict, cause mass casualties, bring in emergency orders and bring in a reset as power shifts from the west to the east.

It's the excuse they need to force the world into technocracy and it's all scripted.





The same goes for the Trump administration's die-hard love for Israel and the support for war with Iran which is one of the top allies of Russia and China.





This has all been orchestrated and people are being played against each other like puppets on a string while their heroes share a bed in the shadows.





Get prepared now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024