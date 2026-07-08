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Strange Gold Prices and USA Meat Industry Monopoly
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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Why is the US Mint pricing gold coins at $19,000 while China is forcing its individual traders to liquidate their gold & silver positions? Four major meat packers have created a monopoly driving beef prices to historic highs as Canada canceled flights to Cuba until November 2026, suggesting a significant "window" of change is being anticipated by major carriers.


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agricultureeconomychina economyantitrust lawscommoditiesdavid dubynegeopoliticsmacroeconomicsgold standardadapt 2030us mintsupply chainmeat industryfood inflationeconomic trendsthe civilization cycle podcastgeopolitical riskeconomic intelligencecommodity marketsmarket monopolysilver liquidationsupply chain logisticsfinancial disconnectinstitutional trading
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