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Why is the US Mint pricing gold coins at $19,000 while China is forcing its individual traders to liquidate their gold & silver positions? Four major meat packers have created a monopoly driving beef prices to historic highs as Canada canceled flights to Cuba until November 2026, suggesting a significant "window" of change is being anticipated by major carriers.
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