Documentary trailer: Cracks in the Façade (2019)

This film shows how the freemasons have distorted the concept of democracy and instead erected a shiny façade. In the name of democracy horrendous crimes against humanity have been committed, which are revealed through the cracks in the façade.
The film demolishes the clittering façade of this mock democracy.
Concrete examples are taken from Portugal, Finland, the Ukraine, the Baltic states, Serbia, and Burma.
Duration: 101 minutes
Subtitles: ENGLISH, Swedish, Estonian
Buy the documentary from Jüri Lina at https://www.jyrilina.com