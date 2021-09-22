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30 Questions for The Jamaican PM Andrew Holness aka Bro Gad/Pharaoh
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45 views • September 22, 2021
In this video titled “30 Questions for The Jamaican PM Andrew Holness aka Bro Gad/Pharaoh” The Mystic Philosopher call upon the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness aka Bro Gad/Pharaoh and all the other Prime Ministers and Politicians from the Caribbean to answer approximately thirty very relevant questions as it pertains to the so-called COVID-19 vaccine and the health and safety of their own families and the citizens of the countries that they each represents.
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