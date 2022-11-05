Ham Radio/update/test video

Create New Account
I've had some problems uploading Videos to the platform.  This video was filmed as a test video but I also wanted to briefly discuss a couple of things related to ham radio.  


Ham Radio has an edge over other forms of communication.  It's as decentralized as comms can get.  When the grid goes down, terrestrial based communications will not work unless they're on backup power.  In a total shtf situation, internet and cell phones may not work.  Heck, depending on the emergency, Satellite comms may go down because the satellites have been attacked or commandeered by the government.  

Ham radio offers a way to communicate directly with others.  Sending coded or, in a lawless situation where there's no government, sending encrypted messages is possible. 


Check out what the tech prepped has to say about it:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ak2I-iz4qfw

