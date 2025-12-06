Kadyrov: "By tomorrow morning, by the end of the week, we will take revenge. Brutally"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Head of The Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov:
After a Ukrainian drone hit a high-rise in Grozny, Kadyrov challenged the Ukrainian forces to face his men directly.
“I’m addressing the Ukro-nazis and their helpers: if you really want to fight, name the place where you’re ready to meet us face to face. Do it, if you consider yourselves warriors or even men.”
💥🇺🇦 🇷🇺 "By tomorrow morning, by the end of the week, we will take revenge. Brutally."
— Kadyrov
Image is building that was hit.