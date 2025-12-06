Kadyrov: "By tomorrow morning, by the end of the week, we will take revenge. Brutally"

Head of The Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov:

After a Ukrainian drone hit a high-rise in Grozny, Kadyrov challenged the Ukrainian forces to face his men directly.

“I’m addressing the Ukro-nazis and their helpers: if you really want to fight, name the place where you’re ready to meet us face to face. Do it, if you consider yourselves warriors or even men.”

💥🇺🇦 🇷🇺 "By tomorrow morning, by the end of the week, we will take revenge. Brutally."

— Kadyrov

Image is building that was hit.