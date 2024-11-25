BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💆♂️ Why Do People Visit Chiropractors? 💆♀️
5 months ago

🤔 Ever wondered what brings most people to a chiropractor?


🤝👨 Let’s explore with Dr. Adam Bohnenblust, DC, BCN the owner and clinical director of Texas Functional Health Centers in Dallas, Texas explains about the top reasons:


🎶 https://ln.run/BIMfb


🔹 Low back pain – Sciatica & related discomfort lead the list! 🚶♂️

🔹 Neck pain – From the base of the skull to the upper back, worsened by poor work setups. 💻📈

🔹 Radicular symptoms – Pain radiating down the arms or legs due to nerve issues. 🦴⚡


💡 with work-from-home setups on the rise, neck and back issues are becoming more common than ever👇


🎞 Want to know how chiropractors help? Click the link in our bio or description above.📎👆

back painchiropracticchiropractic care
