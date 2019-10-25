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L.A. Grudge Poems Volume 1
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2 views • October 25, 2019
1996 was bad in L.A., it's even worse now. These poems hold as true today as they did over 20 years ago. Enjoy these, but remember that people are suffering especially those that didn't vote for the bad politicians. We can fight the evil political thugs through poetry, at least while we have free speech. GOD BLESS AMERICA and President Trump!
City Hall Fall
Fine Foods (Mayor's)
Eagle Scout Quorum
Quaking Subway
They Don't Land Em Here
Sunshine Breathing
405-101
Tax Those Valley Bastards
Gang Bang Downtown
Secession At Last
City Hall Fall
Fine Foods (Mayor's)
Eagle Scout Quorum
Quaking Subway
They Don't Land Em Here
Sunshine Breathing
405-101
Tax Those Valley Bastards
Gang Bang Downtown
Secession At Last
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