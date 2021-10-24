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3D PRINTED 30VDC BRUSHED MOTOR
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32 views • October 24, 2021
Simple two coil electric motor design with a brush commutator. Most of what you see is 3d printed in PLA. This motor has surprisingly strong torque and descent RPM's. Once you go above 30vdc this thing gets faster and more powerful. No one seems interested on Youtube so I decided to try Brighteon. Give me a like if you think it's cool. Thanks
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