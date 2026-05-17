More devastating destruction of armed camps of JNIM militants linked to Al-Qaeda terrorists occurred during a joint operation by the Africa Corps and the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), actively targeting the concentration camps of these Western-backed terrorists. Over the past 72 hours, the Africa Corps announced the discovery of several JNIM camps, particularly those concentrated tens of kilometers outside Bamako and their movement routes to be eliminated. During an aerial reconnaissance operation, an enemy camp was identified in the Koulikoro region, less than 60 km from the capital, Bamako. An airstrike was immediately launched against these targets, as shown in a video shared by the Africa Corps on May 16.

Approximately 70 km west of Bamako, aerial reconnaissance identified a terrorist field camp near the Kombakala area. As shown in footage shared on May 15, this showed suspicious activity at the terrorists' positions, which were then completely destroyed. The decision to attack was taken immediately, with Africa Corps aircraft dropping bombs during the strike. The day before, in the Dontambougou area, approximately 70 km south of Bamako, visual verification through aerial intelligence indicated that a camp containing hidden equipment and terrorist personnel had been identified. A decision to carry out an airstrike was taken, and visual documentation confirmed the destruction of the targets.

Africa Corps and FAMa announced that the hunt for terrorists continues throughout the Republic of Mali, clearing house, saying that “Terrorists and their foreign supporters no longer have a safe haven.” Mali is retaking its territory one offensive after another, neutralizing their base camps, equipment, and destroying JNIM allies.

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