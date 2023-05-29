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Stew Peters Network
The transgender movement’s sole focus is to destroy God’s created order.
Bree Dail, the Daily Wire’s Rome correspondent, joins Stew to talk about the Vatican’s rejection of the satanic trans lifestyle.
The FBI has betrayed the American people.
Former FBI agent Joe Occhipinti is here to talk about how he was persecuted and framed by the FBI.
The Covid bioweapon is destroying an entire generation.
Dr. Judy Mikovits is here to talk about how America’s children have been exposed for 4 decades to contaminated vaccines.
Protect you and your family from dangerous spike proteins and break free from Big Pharma at http://HeroicDoctos.com
Dr. Jen VanDeWater from the Wellness Company is here to talk about the great work she is doing by educating patients on how they can break free from the hold Pharma has on their lives.
Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!
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