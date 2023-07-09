​​ Are YOU on God's Side? | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









WATCH ALL PAST SHOWS: thepropheticreport.com









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Amanda Grace Given July 1, 2023 delivered in July 3, 2023

7:21-24:07

https://www.youtube.com/live/ifkUJq81grw?feature=share









Hank Kunneman July 2, 2023

:01-10:25

38:03-39:12

https://youtu.be/zIGRDdB7KKM









Robin Bullock

31:15-33:27 Washington prayer God will use you

38:58-42:09

49:49-52:54

1:59:50-2:05

2:17:09-2:19:04

https://www.youtube.com/live/CjqXBNQr838?feature=share









Tim Sheets July 2, 2023

41:20-47:12

51:22-56:05

56:21-1:02:28

https://youtu.be/h2-qEzOCgDM









TheFlyoverapp.com

Tim Ballard Sound of Freedom: https://flyover.live/media/s68zghv/the-true-story-behind-sound-of-freedom-tim-ballard









Psalms 35

Psalms 91

















TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









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Be Blessed!

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