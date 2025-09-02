'Cut off gas supplies to Ukraine, cut off electricity supplies. They will immediately understand that there are some limits to their behavior in violating others' interests' – Putin gave Fico solid advice

Fico previously stated that Slovakia is reacting very harshly to the Ukrainian strikes on oil pipelines.

☦️ Ukraine’s State Service for Religion has filed a court case to shut down the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the agency’s head announced.

The man accused of killing Andriy Parubiy openly admitted his guilt in court and to journalists. Identified as Mikhail Viktorovich Stselnikov, he declared:

(Video posted 2 days ago): “Yes, I killed him. He was nearby. If it had been Petya (Poroshenko), it would have been him. This is my personal revenge against the Ukrainian authorities.”

Stselnikov explained his motive: he wants a swift conviction, to be exchanged for a prisoner of war, and to go to Russia to search for the body of his son, who was reportedly killed in Ukraine.

He dismissed claims that Russian intelligence pressured him or offered his son’s body in return for the assassination. “I acted on my own initiative,” he said. Even some Ukrainian outlets had earlier questioned this narrative, calling it implausible. Now Stselnikov himself has directly denied it.

For him, the act was not about foreign orders, but personal revenge against the Kiev regime.