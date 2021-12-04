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California Town Declares Independence to Avoid The Mandate
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70 views • December 04, 2021
Steve Watson from Summit News reports, A town in California has declared itself a “constitutional republic,” independent of executive orders issued by the federal or state governments, in protest of lockdowns, mask mandates and compulsory shots.
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