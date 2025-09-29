5 IDF soldiers ‘SERIOUSLY wounded’ in Hamas attack - chopper taking them to hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ 5 IDF soldiers ‘SERIOUSLY wounded’ in Hamas attack
Six other personnel were lightly injured when the militants attacked an IDF encampment in Gaza City with explosives
Israeli choppers seen ferrying soldiers to hospital earlier today.
More: Meanwhile, a “security incident” has been reported in Gaza while Bibi is at the White House.
IDF vehicle burning, and wounded soldiers have been evacuated.
Netanyahu has reportedly been briefed on the situation.