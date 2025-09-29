5 IDF soldiers ‘SERIOUSLY wounded’ in Hamas attack - chopper taking them to hospital

⚡️ 5 IDF soldiers ‘SERIOUSLY wounded’ in Hamas attack

Six other personnel were lightly injured when the militants attacked an IDF encampment in Gaza City with explosives

Israeli choppers seen ferrying soldiers to hospital earlier today.

More: Meanwhile, a “security incident” has been reported in Gaza while Bibi is at the White House.

IDF vehicle burning, and wounded soldiers have been evacuated.

Netanyahu has reportedly been briefed on the situation.