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UN Dictates Global Traffic Control!
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210 views • July 31, 2021
UN Dictates Global Traffic Control! France, Germany, Canada, many more! This revealing video exposes the Edmonton Police and traffic control complicit with the criminal UN! No Canadian voted on these controls in all Canadian cities! The Communist Chinese-dominated UN just took over to impose these controls not wanted by the public! (A "grass roots" survey was conducted AFTER these 30 KM signs were imposed to "legitimize" the "need" for these draconian 30km controls! Paving the way for Martial Law and SMart Car controls across Canada!!! And many other nations buckling to the UN urgings for world govt. controls!
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