Setting Up Tent In Gaza Displacement Beach Area Israel Gaza War
يوميات سمر الفلسطينية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5CEuJgM2hU
زوحنا للمرة السابعة في الحررب ، بس هاي المرة على خيمة النزوح، الحمد لله على كل حال
We were displaced for the seventh time during the war, but this time in the displacement tent. Thank God for everything.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rlv2OfIhRc
وهيك بتكون خيمتنا جهزت و اكتملت ، ربنا يفرجها على أهل غزة
Thus, our tent will be prepared and complete. May God grant it relief to the people of Gaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.