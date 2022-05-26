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Mother Films Daughter Getting Vaxxed, Puking, and Dying.
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487 views • May 26, 2022
Horrible: A Mom Films Her Daughter Receiving The Jab - The Young Girl Ends Up Puking, Then Dying . - .
Listening to her mom cry over the phone is one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. - .
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These are unspeakable atrocities against children and it needs to stop now. I don’t like sharing these types of videos but as a truth seeker it’s my duty to warn others. - .
Meanwhile all the Democrats have to offer us is phony shootings of kids, this as they endorse this fraud of death. - .
Source: JBossman
Listening to her mom cry over the phone is one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. - .
.
These are unspeakable atrocities against children and it needs to stop now. I don’t like sharing these types of videos but as a truth seeker it’s my duty to warn others. - .
Meanwhile all the Democrats have to offer us is phony shootings of kids, this as they endorse this fraud of death. - .
Source: JBossman
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