Cold and Hungry: Food and Energy Shortages to Grip Europe for Years

Shell’s CEO warned that Europeans are going to shiver for more than one winter. Belgium’s prime minister admitted that Europeans will endure several terrible winters with little heat. And French corporations were warned that the government may impose mandatory gas rationing this fall.

Meanwhile, a mysterious woman who pretended to be an heir to the Rothschild family successfully infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and obtained access to President Trump and Lindsay Graham. These stories and a lot more coming up today on TruNews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/29/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day