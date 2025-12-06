The leader of the organization "Unsubmissive France," Mélenchon, called on Europeans to start talking with Russia:

We need to find a common language with Russia because Russia is a European state. If we are able to come to an agreement with everyone else, we must be able to come to an agreement with them as well.

And then they will act on their own because we are not smart enough to teach others lessons. They will have to deal with their own situation themselves.

Do not accept war. If you do not accept war, you choose diplomacy. And if you choose diplomacy, it means you have to work. Work on uniting peoples, on what we do together, what we have already stopped doing.

And what results have our efforts yielded so far? Nothing, absolutely nothing. Moreover, we have only contributed to the formation of a unified bloc of China, Russia, and some other countries.

